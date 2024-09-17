Trelleborg Leads Advanced Fleet Modernization Project with Arkas Holding

Trelleborg Marine & Infrastructure, a global leader in engineered polymer and technology solutions for the marine, infrastructure, and energy industries, has joined forces with Arkas Holding, Turkey-based prominent player in the maritime and logistics industry, to enhance fleet performance and reduce carbon emissions. As part of the collaboration, Trelleborg supplied its TSX5 shaft power meters, to be integrated into the Arkas fleet performance software, allowing real-time performance monitoring and improvements in ship operational efficiency.

Arkas Holding embarked on a comprehensive fleet modernization project aimed at ship performance monitoring across its extensive fleet of vessels, enhancing operational efficiency, reducing carbon emissions and meeting compliance requirements. The collaboration commenced with Trelleborg delivering 5 shipsets of TSX5 for Energy Efficiency Existing Ship Index (EEXI) compliance, setting the stage for an extended collaboration covering an additional 37 vessels.

This integration of Trelleborg’s TSX5 propels Arkas Holding closer to its vision of a modernized fleet with superior operational efficiency, as well as compliance with the Carbon Intensity Indicator (CII) regulations, adopted by The International Maritime Organization (IMO) to reduce carbon emissions in the shipping industry to net zero by or around 2050.

Trelleborg’s TSX5 system offers a comprehensive suite of features, including real-time monitoring of shaft power, shaft torque, and shaft RPM, as well as over-torque alarm and cumulative power recording. It ensures compliance with EEXI rules when fitted with a ShaPoLi alarming device, and is an essential device required for any ship performance software. TSX5, when combined with fuel flow measurement and speed/distance data, provides vessel operators with actionable insights and recommendations to enhance energy efficiency across the fleet, thereby resulting in reduced operational costs, a reduction in carbon emissions, and a positive impact on the bottom line.

“Trelleborg is proud to have partnered with Arkas Holding in their fleet modernization project,” said Richard Hepworth, Business Unit President, Trelleborg Marine and Infrastructure. “Our solution has enabled Arkas Holding to monitor their fleet’s performance in real-time, allowing them to make data-driven decisions to improve operational efficiency and reduce carbon emissions. This collaboration highlights the pivotal role of advanced ship technology in shaping a more sustainable and profitable future for the maritime industry.”

With Trelleborg successfully concluding the delivery of the final batch of shaft power meters, the equipment is slated for installation across the Arkas fleet later in 2024. Additionally, Trelleborg also supplied SafePilot P3, Safe Captain, and CAT ROT for the entire container fleet. This development contributes to the vision of Arkas for an advanced, technologically equipped fleet, poised to navigate the evolving demands of the maritime industry.

Source: Trelleborg Marine and Infrastructure