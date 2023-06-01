Trelleborg Plans for New Manufacturing Facility in Vietnam,Sets Sights on Growth

Trelleborg Marine and Infrastructure is set to open a new state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Vietnam with the construction scheduled to be completed by the end of 2025, and production to commence in 2026. The location of the upcoming facility will be in the Phu My 3 Specialized Industrial Park (SIP) of Ba Ria Vung Tau province, one among eight provinces in the Southern Key Economic Zones of Vietnam.

The decision to open the new facility comes as a part of Trelleborg’s broader strategic roadmap to deliver long-term sustainable growth and ramp up manufacturing capabilities in response to the growing demands of its customers.

The addition of a new site in Vietnam will reinforce Trelleborg’s production capabilities in the marine fender, marine construction, and infrastructure product areas, while complementing the existing operations at its Qingdao-based facility, which serves the Chinese market and other regions worldwide.

Richard Hepworth, President of Trelleborg Marine and Infrastructure, says, “We’re excited to begin a new chapter in Vietnam – the third biggest economy in Southeast Asia. With an established manufacturing facility already in Qingdao, China, we saw it as a logical decision to build a second facility close by. Our markets have witnessed strong growth in the past years. With a brand-new base in Vietnam, we can further enhance our production standards and distribution network to serve customers more effectively, not just across the Asia-Pacific region but also beyond.”

Geographically, Phu My 3 SIP has a strategic position due to its proximity to major transportation routes. It is about 60 kilometers from the southern business hub in Ho Chi Minh City, two kilometers from Cai Mep – Thi Vai Deep Sea Port, and around 30 minutes from the new Long Thanh International Airport, expected to open in 2025.

Trelleborg Marine and Infrastructure is known for providing innovative engineered polymer solutions to the marine, infrastructure, and energy industries. Through its global footprint, the company provides tailored solutions to customers worldwide.

Source: Trelleborg Group