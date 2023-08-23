Trelleborg Presents Gastech Visitors with Rare Opportunity to See Full LNG Transfer System

Trelleborg will showcase its complete range of integrated LNG ship-to-ship transfer systems on Stand B380 during Gastech 2023 in Singapore.

Visitors will have the rare opportunity to see the Trelleborg KLAW LNG CryoFCv, which can reduce LNG transfer connection times by up to 75% compared to traditional methods. This system enables greater transfer availability and operating windows in variable weather conditions.

The Trelleborg stand will also feature a range of market and technological products, including KLAW LNG transfer systems, Gutteling LNG composite hoses, KLAW breakaway couplings, Vee Bee filtration, and Cryoline LNG floating hoses. The range offers complete end-to-end solutions for maximizing LNG availability and operational flexibility, from LNG ship-to-ship and ship-to-shore transfers to liquefaction and regasification.

In addition to the exhibition, Trelleborg will be hosting daily presentations on the latest and potential future technologies in gas transfer and sustainability solutions. The presentations will take place on stand B380 and cover topics such as “Leveraging a Proven Track Record, for Sustainable, Cryogenic Multi-Composite Hose Solutions” and “High Pressure Gas transfer with hoses: a game changer for FSRU and FLNG terminals.”

Trelleborg Marine and Infrastructure Technical Director, Andrew Stafford, will also be presenting a paper on “The New Normal of LNGC Trading” during the show conference. The paper will discuss the ever-changing landscape of LNG supply chains and how the latest technologies have been integrated into legacy interfaces to enable a new generation of ship-to-shore and ship-to-ship link systems.

“We brought together industry-leading experts from our Trelleborg team to present the latest technologies offering improved efficiencies and to discuss developments that will create opportunities for future sustainable energy management with visitors,” states Matteo Suzzani, Sales Director for the KLAW product range within Trelleborg.

Source: Trelleborg