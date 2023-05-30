Trelleborg Showcases Marine Solutions at Nor-Shipping 2023

Trelleborg Sealing Solutions exhibits its highly engineered sealing solutions for advancing operational performance in the marine segment at Nor-Shipping in Oslo, Norway, from June 6 to 9, 2023.

Located in Hall E at stand E03-01, attendees can explore Trelleborg’s long-standing marine and shipping experience and learn about our industry leading range of applications on board both merchant and supply vessels.

Ole Riis Nielsen, Segment Manager Europe, says: “Trelleborg Sealing Solutions has been active within the marine and shipping industries for over 25 year and has extensive experience in the shipbuilding and offshore industries.

“Supported by an extensive global network of manufacturing facilities and development centers, Trelleborg offers market-leading sealing solutions backed by unsurpassed service to the marine industry.”

At Nor-Shipping Trelleborg will feature Orkot® Marine, the range of world-leading bearings for the shipping and marine industries, engineered for dynamic propeller shaft bearing solutions. A non-asbestos synthetic composite material incorporating solid lubricants, Orkot® Marine Bearings have exceptional wear resistance and virtually no swell in water. Compared to metal bearings their elasticity permits edge loading and misalignment under the heaviest loads. They provide effective, maintenance-free solutions in saltwater environments. Hydrodynamic running is possible when velocities are at least 1 meter per second/3.2 feet per second. Trelleborg also offers Orkot® solutions for other marine applications including cranes, tow pins, stern rollers, and many other applications.

Trelleborg Sealing Solutions will also showcase its sealing solutions and materials for hydrogen and alternative fuels, including the H2ProTM portfolio. These specially engineered materials help customers accelerate innovation in challenging hydrogen applications for sustainable technology, validated to key industry standards. The range includes the new premium polyurethane H2ProTM Zurcon® ZLT available as O-Rings to seal marine engines driven by mixed liquid natural gas and hydrogen fuel.

Also featured at the show is the Turcon® Excluder® range of double-acting O-Ring energized scrapers, engineered to protect linear hydraulic cylinders from saltwater, including heave compensating systems. The portfolio includes T24 which can feature drain holes to release pressure built up between the seal and the excluder element.

In addition, Trelleborg is a leading supplier of hydraulic sealing systems, wear bands, self-lubricating bearings, metal seals, bonded seals and V-rings, as well as sliding and rotating bearing elements for offshore wind platforms for the marine sector.

Source: Trelleborg