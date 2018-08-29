Trelleborg To Talk SmartPort, Turnkey LNG Solutions At Gastech 2018

Trelleborg will discuss SmartPort at Gastech in Barcelona (17-20 September), in addition to showcasing their range of game-changing LNG transfer technology. As part of Gastech’s main conference program, Andrew Stafford, Technical Director at Trelleborg’s marine systems operation will also present a technical paper discussing the latest in Ship-Shore Link (SSL) technology that has set the industry standard in large-scale LNG transfer for nearly 20 years. Vincent Lagarrigue, Director of Oil & Marine Hoses at Trelleborg’s oil and marine operation will also present a technical paper that outlines how cryogenic floating hose technology is unlocking new possibilities in small to medium-scale transfer and LNG bunkering.

On stand, representatives from Trelleborg’s marine systems operation will be on hand to discuss SmartPort, a technology platform that powers the critical interface between ship and port, on land and at sea. The SmartPort platform connects port operations, allowing operators to analyze asset performance and use data to improve decision making. The system integrates assets like fenders, mooring equipment, ship performance monitoring, and navigation systems through a network of sensors.

Trelleborg’s oil and marine operation will be highlighting how their Cryoline floating cryogenic hoses technology is transforming LNG transfer operations in both near-shore and offshore environments. Cryoline technology was specially developed to address pressing infrastructure challenges in the LNG market, enabling turnkey projects that drastically reduce the capex and environmental impact of LNG import infrastructure. It also opens up new locations to ship-to-shore and ship-to-ship transfer, even in challenging weather conditions, and increases safety and operability of FLNG loading and offloading by enabling transfer in tandem configuration.

Richard Hepworth, President of Trelleborg’s marine systems operation, commented: “From traditional terminals to bunker barges and everything in between, project requirements vary substantially, inviting varied solutions and complicating interface management at transfer touchpoints. Optimizing the interface is critical to supporting the business model of every LNG transfer operation. This means consistent communication and standardized processes at every transfer point.

“Trelleborg is able to provide the most integrated and configurable solutions at every interface of the LNG transfer operation. However, realizing the critical interface between ship and port, on land and at sea, SmartPort provides a unique overview of the ‘vessel turnaround’ process, and data extraction points throughout it – both on board the vessel and in the port, and in the interface between the two. Gastech provides the ideal platform to educate those across the LNG transfer chain about the importance and potential of this interface in optimizing return on investment, safety and efficiency.”

Trelleborg will exhibit a number of solutions within the company’s SmartPort portfolio including AutoMoor, a rope-free automated mooring system for smarter, safer and more efficient berthing operations; SafePilot, a new generation of piloting and navigation software; as well as its Integrated SSL and Emergency ShutDown System (ESDS) for both large and small-scale LNG transfer and fueling. Trelleborg will also showcase its Quick Release Hooks (QRH) which enable mooring lines to be safely secured and quickly released; as well as its SmartDock Laser Docking Aid System for vessel approach and berthing operations.

In addition to the latest in SSL technology, Andrew’s session will highlight how close co-operation between all parties has enabled Q-LNG to develop their LNG bunkering project from the early adoption for the Harvey Gulf OSV fleet through to the latest requirements for fully flexible bunker vessels. The presentation will also discuss how process safety is improved and training is facilitated by using digital fiber optic link technology with redundancy to ensure compatibility with ESD systems, telephony and cargo process data from any LNG fuelled vessels.

Together, these technologies enable revolutionary new models and thinking for LNG transfer, unlocking new possibilities throughout the transfer zone. Vincent’s session will explore how this was demonstrated in September 2017, when technology from both operations was used in the first sea launch of the Universal Transfer System (UTS), a plug-and-play turnkey developed with Connect LNG. The success of this launch demonstrated the vast potential for new infrastructure possibilities that Trelleborg’s technology enables.

Source: Trelleborg