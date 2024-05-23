Trimble and WTE Ltd Introduce the MPS566 Pilot System: A Precise Navigation system for Navigation tasks in restricted waterways

WTE Ltd, a provider of AIS systems, and Trimble, a leading provider of advanced positioning solutions, unveiled the Trimble MPS566 Pilot System earlier in 2024. Designed to enhance navigation precision and safety for maritime operations, the MPS566 Pilot System sets a new standard in vessel guidance technology.

The MPS566 Pilot System incorporates state-of-the-art Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) technology, coupled with Trimble’s renowned expertise in precise positioning solutions. It is integrated with WTE Ltd AIS and UPS products to produce this system offering unparalleled accuracy and reliability, empowering maritime professionals to navigate with confidence even in the most challenging conditions.

Key features of the Trimble MPS566 Pilot System include:

– High-precision GNSS receiver with Inertial Navigation for real-time positioning data and rate of turn

– Intuitive user interface screen for rapid quality assurance – no need for extra device.

– Compatibility with existing Pilot systems and marine software for easy integration.

– Permanent installation onboard vessel means the Pilotage is faster to start accurate work

Trimble, along with WTE Ltd, are dedicated to continue to bring innovation in maritime navigation, said Gary Chisholm, Product Manager at WTE Ltd. “With the MPS566 Pilot System, we are proud to offer a solution that not only meets but exceeds the demands of modern maritime operations in the Panama Canal and any other waterways where precise Pilotage is needed. This system will revolutionize how vessels navigate, ensuring safer transits. The equipment is already used on marine construction projects such as piling and dredging around the world.”

**Panama Canal Relies on Trimble for Precision GNSS Base Stations**

In addition to unveiling the MPS566 Pilot System it is noted the Panama Canal Authority (ACP) uses Trimble precise GNSS base stations along the length of the canal. The Panama Canal, one of the world’s most vital maritime arteries, relies on Trimble’s technology to ensure the accurate positioning of vessels transiting through its locks. These bases stations are also used for ACP marine construction projects such as dredging.

Trimble’s GNSS base stations play a crucial role in facilitating safe and efficient passage through the Panama Canal, allowing vessels to navigate with precision and confidence. By leveraging Trimble’s advanced positioning solutions, the ACP upholds its commitment to maintaining the highest standards of safety and efficiency for canal operations.

For more information about the Trimble MPS566 Pilot System visit go2.trimble.com/mps566pilot.html and wtemarine.com/mps566-pilot-system/

Source: WTE Ltd