Triple SNS Contract Win for ASCO

Global integrated logistics and materials management company, ASCO, has announced the award of three major contracts, which will be serviced via its Southern North Sea (SNS) base in Great Yarmouth.

The company has secured a three-year contract extension with an SNS-based operator, for the provision of marine base services, including quayside, logistics, waste management and marine gas oil (MGO). Consolidating another long-term relationship, a five-year waste management and industrial services contract has also been awarded by a major IOG operator.

Commenting on both contract wins, Chris Lloyd, Head of Environmental Services and Decommissioning said: “These recent awards are a clear demonstration of the impact ASCO’s obsession with safety and service excellence continues to have across the industry.

“These are significant projects to be involved in and we look forward to delivering our cost-effective multi-disciplined services, with sustainability at the top of the agenda as we transition to low carbon solutions and progress towards our goal of net zero carbon emissions by 2040.”

ASCO has also embarked upon a new relationship with THREE60 Energy Group, as the company’s operations service line awards ASCO a two-year contract for the provision of quayside, MGO and waste management services in support of Schooner and Ketch asset production.

Alisdair Duncan, General Manager of ASCO’s Great Yarmouth base said: “It is really encouraging to see new entrants to the SNS recognising the support and benefits that the existing local oil and gas infrastructure can bring to their operations.

“Such contract awards are critical to maintaining the integrity, prosperity and sustainability of the supply chain in the SNS and we are delighted to support THREE60 Energy Group in its first venture in this region.”

ASCO’s Great Yarmouth hub is strategically placed to provide flexible logistics and supply base services to customers active in the region, with a focus on safe and efficient operations which minimise environmental impact.

Source: ASCO