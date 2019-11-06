TripLINK™ Digital Tool Puts Actionable Intelligence at Your Fingertips

Carrier Transicold has added to its growing suite of digital solutions to boost container refrigeration operations with the introduction of the TripLINK™ digital tool, which remotely connects customers with vital shipment information and intelligence to improve visibility and efficiency of both reefer and the cargo. The system securely monitors and analyzes refrigeration machinery and cargo health globally 24 hours a day. Carrier Transicold is a part of Carrier, a leading global provider of innovative heating, ventilating and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security and building automation technologies.

The TripLINK software module is hosted in a secure cloud infrastructure that can be accessed via smart phone, PC or tablet. The TripLINK tool receives information that is wirelessly transmitted from a telematics hardware module sitting inside the refrigerated container unit and connected to the micro controller.

“The TripLINK tool empowers customers to make more informed decisions for fleet operations based on key operational parameters and its in-built data analytics capabilities, which provides a time and cost saving benefit,” said Willy Yeo, director of marketing, Carrier Transicold.

Information provided to TripLINK tool users includes key parameters such as set temperature, box temperature, in-range status, reefer operating mode and ambient temperature. The TripLINK tool also provides critical and non-critical alarm codes, their descriptions and specific calls to action. In addition, container status data can be exported into PDF or Excel files for analysis.

An optional feature of the TripLINK digital tool is the TripWise™ system that performs critical run-time diagnostics in the background while the refrigeration unit is in operation, reducing the need for Pre-Trip Inspection (PTI) tests, thus bringing savings to refrigerated container owners through lower terminal operating expenses, higher throughput and decreased idle time.

The TripLINK digital tool can be factory installed and is also compatible with existing units in service, providing they have the Micro-Link® 3 controller.

Source: Carrier Transicold