Tristar Adds LNG Tanker to its Fleet

Tristar Group is pleased to announce the recent delivery of the Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Tanker, Tristar Ruby to its shipping fleet. Formerly known as the British Ruby, the tanker will be the first LNG vessel to be added to the Tristar fleet of 30 ocean-going tankers. The Tristar Ruby will be on long-term time charter with BP Shipping.

The vessel was built by Hyundai Heavy Industries in 2008 and has a cargo carriage capacity of 155,000 cubic metres. She has been chartered by BP Shipping since delivery and trades worldwide. She will be technically managed by Wilhelmsen Ship Management and commercially operated by Tristar.

Eugene Mayne, Group CEO of Tristar, said: “As a group, we are extremely excited with this new opportunity to expand our presence into LNG shipping and look forward to strengthening and growing this new relationship with BP with a strong commitment to safety in operations and high standards of service and excellence.”

Tristar is a global integrated energy logistics business, head-quartered in Dubai, which offers end to end fuel logistics solutions to blue-chip clients including international and national oil companies and international NGOs. Its integrated energy logistics platform spans road and maritime transportation, specialized warehousing, fuel farms, commercial aviation refueling and remote fuel supply operations.

Source: Tristar Group