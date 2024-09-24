Tristar Supports World Maritime Day 2024, sponsoring the Safety at Sea Conference on November 7

Global energy logistics leader Tristar Group is promoting the theme of the 2024 World Maritime Day, ‘Navigating the future: safety first!’, by sponsoring the Safety at Sea Conference to be held on November 7 in Dubai.

According to Tristar Group CEO Eugene Mayne, the aim of the Safety at Sea Conference is to increase dialogue and raise global awareness to promote seafarer safety and welfare. “We are delighted to see organisations across the maritime industry prioritising safety and supporting the Conference,” explained Mr. Mayne.

The Conference agenda includes discussions and workshops, with the objective to take forward key areas to improve safety, which impacts every other part of a company’s business performance. Speakers include prominent figures in the industry, including Dr. Grahaeme Henderson OBE, the former President of Shell Shipping and Chair of the industry consortium Together in Safety.

Presenting on Leadership and Building Trust will be Captain Karen Davis, Managing Director of the Oil Companies International Marine Forum, and on Incident Prevention and the Golden Safety Rules will be Stuart Edmonston, Safety and Risk Management Director of UK P&I Club.

“We are privileged to have industry leaders like Grahaeme, Karen and Stuart, sharing their significant expertise at the Conference and we are looking forward to a lively debate, with the opportunity to make significant progress in the important area of seafarer safety,” added Tim Coffin, CEO of Tristar’s Maritime Logistics division.

The Conference will be held at the Taj Exotica Resort & Spa, The Palm, Dubai, and will be live streamed around the world to seafarer gatherings on ships and ashore.

Source: Tristar Group