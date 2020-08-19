Tropical Shipping Signs Agreement with Octopi by Navis for its St. Croix Terminal

Octopi, part of Navis and Cargotec Corporation, the provider of operational technologies and services that unlock greater performance and efficiency for leading organizations throughout the global shipping industry, announced today that Tropical Shipping has signed a subscription agreement for Octopi by Navis at its St. Croix location. This agreement comes on the heels of the Tropical St. Thomas go-live, making St. Croix the second Tropical Shipping terminal that has signed with Octopi this year.

As a hub for transporting goods throughout the Caribbean, Tropical St. Croix handles a mix of cargo and operates at 76,000 TEU annually. Since its inception, Tropical St. Croix was tracking all container movement and operations at the terminal manually and wanted to invest in technology to make its location more modern and efficient for its customers. The terminal needed a TOS that was nimble and able to provide more data visibility to its stakeholders without requiring any additional IT investment, so it selected Octopi’s cloud-based TOS to enhance its operations.

“Octopi will allow St. Croix to upgrade to an automated, cloud-based TOS with little effort and will offer us the tools to drive operational efficiency, increased visibility and data transfer through its user-friendly interface,” said Doug Vogt, VP Operations and Equipment at Tropical Shipping. “Since we will be eliminating manual entry, we will be able to utilize that time to look for other opportunities to better service our customers at our terminal.”

“In these unpredictable times, we are glad that we can provide a solution via remote assistance to help our customers achieve higher productivity and operational visibility goals,” said Martin Bardi, Vice President of Global Sales, Octopi by Navis. “After experiencing a successful remote go-live at their St. Thomas location, Tropical Shipping signed with Octopi at their St. Croix terminal because of the seamless transition to the TOS and the immediate results they had seen after implementation. Tropical Shipping has been a great partner to work with and we look forward to continuing and potentially expanding our relationship with them in the future.”

Source: Navis