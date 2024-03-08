True Confidence: Union calls for halt to Red Sea transits to safeguard seafarers

In light of the recent tragic incident involving the M/V True Confidence, we are compelled to address the escalating situation in the Red Sea.

The fatal attack on the M/V True Confidence has once again highlighted the extreme risks that seafarers are exposed to while transiting these volatile waters. Our thoughts are with the families and friends of those who lost their lives in this senseless act of violence.

As an organisation dedicated to the safety and welfare of seafarers, Nautilus International cannot stand by while such threats to life persist. We believe it is time for those shipowners who are continuing to transit through the Red Sea to reassess the necessity of their decision considering recent events including the sinking of M/V Rubymar and the tragic incident onboard the M/V True Confidence.

We understand the commercial pressures faced by shipowners and the strategic importance of the Red Sea as a global shipping route. However, no commercial interests should ever take precedence over the safety and lives of our seafarers. Recent events have demonstrated that the risk from these indiscriminate attacks is no longer isolated to vessels with meaningful links to Israel, the UK or the US. Any vessel could potentially come under attack and shipowners should not be complacent when seafarers lives are at risk.

We, therefore, call on shipowners to urgently reassess the necessity of any planned transits considering the worsening situation until such time as there is a significant improvement in the security situation. We believe the utmost priority should be the safeguarding of the lives of seafarers, who are the backbone of global trade.

Nautilus International remains committed to working with shipowners, governments, and international bodies to enhance maritime security and ensure the safety of our seafarers. We owe it to them to make their safety our utmost priority.

Source: Nautilus International