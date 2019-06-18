Trump blasts comments by ECB’s Draghi, cites unfair competition

U.S. President Donald Trump criticised European Central Bank President Mario Draghi’s comments earlier on Tuesday calling for possible additional policy changes by the ECB, saying they would spark unfair European competition against the United States.

“Mario Draghi just announced more stimulus could come, which immediately dropped the Euro against the Dollar, making it unfairly easier for them to compete against the USA. They have been getting away with this for years, along with China and others,” Trump tweeted.

Draghi had earlier said new rate cuts or asset purchases may be needed if euro zone inflation does not accelerate.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Catherine Evans)