Trump Is Going To Hate This Trade Data

It was just reported that China’s exports to the U.S. accelerated 8% year-over-year in July while U.S. exports to China decelerated to 3% year-over-year.

Economists can debate the various causes, but the end result clearly is one that President Trump and his administration will abhor. Rather than bilateral trade rebalancing, it is worsening, with July’s deficit in goods rising to a record high level of $36.8 billion, up 10% year-over-year.

China is not the only bad news for the U.S. Administration. Eurozone exports to the U.S. surged 21% year-over-year in July, a post-2014 record growth level, while U.S. export growth to it decelerated to 10% from the high teens in the previous three months. Thus, its trade surplus with the U.S. surged 36% year-over-year to a record high of $15.5 billion, which is nearly half of China’s level and nearing China’s level when stripping out the latter’s “export assembly” industries for foreign companies. Indeed, while the Eurozone has had a trade surplus with the U.S. since its 1999 inception, its trend has accelerated over time and clearly is now greatly worsening.

Why has the Euro not risen vs. the USD to eliminate this imbalance over time? Part of the answer, at least for the past several years, is the ECB’s negative interest rate policy. Indeed, it seems that US Administration officials may be upset that the Eurozone CPI has not risen fast enough to make the ECB reduce its super-accommodative policies, and have, thus, turned to verbal rhetoric and other methods to prevent the Euro from weakening while the Fed raises rates. Clearly, the U.S. Administration desires a reduced trade deficit and, thus, the ECB and its currency will be clear targets, along with China. Also, this is obviously linked to threats to tax European auto imports, perhaps up to the 10% level that it imposes on its imports of U.S. autos. Clearly, the currency and trade surplus must both be analyzed as a regional whole. It does not matter if some Eurozone countries are not as competitive as Germany, in the same way that California’s trade balance cannot be separated from the rest of the country. In order to start correcting this trade imbalance, the Euro would likely need to rise 20%, which would return it to its 2014 level of nearly 1.40: USD.

Pure free-traders dislike protectionist trends and such can indeed be dangerous, but such will very likely be a continuing reality as even if Democrats win in the future, as they will need to be populist to win the Rust Belt and American labor in general. Thus, in my view, Voluntary Export Restraints in autos, steel and other items will make a major comeback from the Reagan years. The U.S. Administration would have preferred to use market forces and moderate dollar depreciation (as long as it does not cause higher U.S. interest rates) to achieve a lower trade deficit, but such seem too slow to work by themselves. Thus, it feels it will need to use currency and protectionist jawboning with the goal of import substitution.

In sum, the U.S. trade imbalance is greatly worsening, primarily due to China and the Eurozone. The Trump Administration will likely continue to take unorthodox measures to solve these issues, much like Reagan did, and perhaps as extreme as what Nixon did. These measures will vary by regional circumstances and much will depend on how U.S. allies react to these measures. Even if the Trump Administration ends, this populist agenda would likely be used or even enhanced by the Democrats, so it is a trend that markets, companies and governments will need to adapt to for a long time.

