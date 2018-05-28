Trump Mustn’t Hamper Our Oil and Natural Gas With Tariffs And Quotas

U.S. Secretary of the Treasury Mnuchin has repeatedly said in recent days that the emerging trade compromise with China could pave the way for a $40 to $60 billion increase in annual U.S. energy exports. This should be cause for celebration, but the plan to rebalance the trade deficit with energy exports is being undone by the administration’s own policies. The Department of Commerce Section 232’s Interim Final Rule shouldn’t hurt our natural gas and oil boom by installing steel and aluminum tariffs and quotas.

The tariffs and quotas would increase the cost of new U.S. energy infrastructure and energy production, which is a major problem for our historic ascent to being the world’s premier oil and gas producer, capable of buffering even the most mighty and influential: “Trump’s revenge: U.S. oil floods Europe, hurting OPEC and Russia.” The U.S. is now producing more oil (previously thought to have peaked in 1970) and more gas (previously thought to have peaked in 2005) than it has in the history of the country.

But, tariffs will raise the cost of imported steel by 25%, while quotas will block us from receiving much of the steel required for U.S. energy projects such as pipelines and export facilities around the country – thereby blocking President’s own goals of energy dominance, more jobs, and revamping infrastructure. Upsetting our complex global supply chains of specialty quality steel would be a huge mistake.

Obviously, one common sense measure would be for the U.S. Department of Commerce to grant exclusions for products it determines aren’t even available in the U.S.

Liquefied natural gas (LNG) is the fastest growing traded commodity, and the global market needs a $200 billion investment by 2030. Started in February 2016, U.S. LNG has already reached over 30 nations (about 75% of the importing pool), and the Paris-based International Energy Agency reports that we could become the largest LNG exporter by the mid-2020s. We are destined to become a heavyweight is this increasingly critical business, and we could eventually supply 25-35% of all traded LNG volumes .

As Secretary Mnuchin realizes, of course, all-important China is becoming a blackhole for LNG. Imports will play an increasingly important role in China’s energy portfolio, particularly in the giant cities along the coastal regions that have limited access to pipelines and production from domestic gas fields. Signed in May 2017, the U.S.-China trade deal has opened the door for a contracted wave of U.S. LNG to hit the country, once again buffering the risky influence of Russia that has long sought great power in the Chinese energy market. The good news is that China has been third for imported U.S. LNG, taking in around 17% of our shipments – with so much more to come: “China is preparing to buy a lot more natural gas from the US.”

Getting funding for this second wave of LNG export facilities hasn’t been as easy as the first (e.g., buyers want more of the short-term contracts that banks don’t like so much), so our export business needs helpful policies, not tariffs and quotas that will up their costs.

Oil wise, China has already been importing 400,000 b/d of U.S. crude, or a quarter of our total exports. India too will be seeking more U.S. crude, and the future is unlimited: per capita, 1,330 million Indians consume 0.15 gallons of oil per day, compared to 330 million Americans averaging 2.7 gallons per day.”Texas flood: U.S. oil exports pour into markets worldwide.”

U.S. policymakers should know that our competition will be increasingly fierce.

In the LNG space, even good friends Australia and eventually Canada pose a formidable threat. Both are reliable trade partners, have the skilled workforce required, are closer to Asia, and have a large resource base where low incremental domestic needs bolster export capacity.

Global leader Qatar has lifted its self-imposed development moratorium specifically to counter the U.S. build-out. Russia, already accounting for 25% of all gas exports, wants to dominate the LNG business like it does for pipelines. And already holding 20% of the world’s proven gas reserves, Iran’s burgeoning LNG plans in particular would be dangerously assisted by our own stumbling: “Iran’s LNG exports jump as China, U.S. lock horns.”

U.S. policy leaders must also know that our competition in OPEC and Russia has unlimited support, where energy strategies are being devised to specifically keep the U.S. from gaining more global access. Russia, for instance, levies a 30% export tax on traditional pipeline gas exports in addition to E&P taxes, but LNG projects like Novatek’s Yamal LNG are exempt from that burden.

For oil, OPEC and Russia control 80% of the world’s proven oil, and make no mistake: OPEC members specifically seek to deploy more renewables not to “save the planet” but to lower a domestic over reliance on oil as an energy source to free up more for exports to China, India, and the other still developing, increasingly oil-thirsty nations.

We must counter this. So, if the administration is serious about using energy exports to reset the balance of payments, we need to put in place policies that encourage the energy infrastructure buildout, not hamper it .

The time is now.

The LNG market, for instance, confronts a shortage in the early-2020s (after a wave of investment from 2011 to 2015, final investment decisions on LNG projects have nearly stopped), a coming shortage that has crept closer ever year – illustrating how fast demand is growing. New U.S. LNG projects need to be supported and approved today because lead times for our export facilities can range between three and six years. As the pro-renewables group Bloomberg New Energy Finance points out, environmentalists should support U.S. LNG exports because they have lower emissions and “rising renewable penetration will expand LNG’s role in providing flexible power generation to balance the electricity grid.”

We are now the global leader in oil and gas production, with nearly 2 million new jobs expected in the industry by 2035. Exports are an essential part of this machine, so let’s not purposefully fumble on the continued march to the goal-line by needlessly increasing pipeline and project costs, while also angering foreign partners with tariffs and quotas.

This is especially true since the critical importers like China are now looking at enacting their own punitive measures against us, a serious problem considering that our trade deficit with China was a staggering $91.1 billion in the first quarter of this year.

Source: Forbes