Trump Says He’s Preparing Tariffs on Further $267 Billion in Chinese Imports

President Trump said Friday that tariffs on another $267 billion in Chinese goods are ready to go and could be rolled out on short notice, reinforcing earlier threats and signaling no end in sight for the growing trade dispute.

Speaking aboard Air Force One en route to Fargo, N.D., Mr. Trump said the tariffs would be in addition to the tariffs on $200 billion in Chinese goods the administration has been preparing, which he said will “take place very soon, depending on what happens.”

“I hate to say this, but behind that there is another $267 billion ready to go on short notice if I want,” he added. “That changes the equation.”

The White House has been gearing up to hit China with tariffs of 25% on as much as $200 billion in Chinese goods, on top of the $50 billion of Chinese exports already facing 25% levies.

Mr. Trump’s latest threats echo comments he made in June, when he said the U.S. would impose a third round of tariffs on another $200 billion in Chinese goods should Beijing retaliate to the tariffs imposed so far.

The Chinese have matched them dollar for dollar, and trade talks between Washington and Beijing have failed to produce any visible sign of progress.

If enacted, a third round of tariffs that covered an additional $267 billion of imports from China would bring the total amount of goods subject to tariffs to more than the $505 billion the U.S. imported from China in 2017, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

The public comment period on the second, $200 billion round of tariffs ended Thursday, the last step before a decision. Trade associations, which oppose tariffs, were gearing up for an announcement as early as Friday.

A senior administration official told The Wall Street Journal on Friday that China tariffs “are coming,” but said that the timing remains unclear.

Mr. Trump later signaled that the timing of the $200 billion is not finalized, saying that it “could take place very soon depending on them–to a certain extent it depends on China.”

