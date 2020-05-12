Trump says Saudi oil production cuts boosting U.S. energy cos

Recent News

  

President Donald Trump on Tuesday said the outlook for U.S. energy companies was improving following Saudi Arabia’s decision to curb its oil output, which has boosted global oil prices.

“Crude Oil prices going up as Saudi Arabia cuts production levels. Our great Energy Companies, with millions of JOBS, are starting to look very good again,” Trump tweeted, noting low U.S. gasoline prices.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Doina Chiacu)

