Trump Sees Week of Largely Positive News but There May Be Speed Bumps Ahead

A budget deal headed to final passage, a Supreme Court ruling that paves the way for a border wall and Robert Mueller’s congressional testimony landing few new blows: President Trump is heading into August on a relative high.

As he accelerates his 2020 re-election effort, the run of positive news aids Mr. Trump’s chances, people from both parties agreed. Still, there are potential speed bumps ahead, including the unresolved trade negotiations with China and the pace of U.S. economic growth — as well as the president’s ability to at times distract attention from his own record, as he did this weekend in creating a furor over tweets targeting Rep. Elijah Cummings (D., Md.)

“I hate to say it, but as Congress goes into a long recess, I think the president had a pretty big week,” Democratic strategist Jim Manley said. He added: “one of my questions is what if anything is going to happen on the campaign trail over the recess, especially as it comes to impeachment talk.”

Mr. Trump is seeking to shore up support for what is expected to be a competitive presidential race. The points he scored in the past week bolster his argument that he is delivering on his promise to build a border wall and is committed to promoting economic stability, while the Russia investigation led by Mr. Mueller recedes after shadowing much of Mr. Trump’s first term.

Mr. Trump may get more welcome news Wednesday when the Federal Reserve is expected to cut interest rates by a quarter percentage point.

Mr. Trump has repeatedly criticized Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell for not lowering rates sooner to boost growth. The Commerce Department said last week that the U.S. economy slowed but still grew at a solid clip in the second quarter.

Republican strategist Alex Conant said Mr. Trump had “a lot of good news” recently but added that “if the economy slows down in 2020 nothing else matters. Presidents tend not to win re-election when the economy is slowing.”

Another economic item ahead this week: A U.S. delegation is expected to travel to China for trade talks, the first negotiations since the Group of 20 summit in June where the two sides had hoped to conclude an agreement but failed. The president’s trade standoff with China has put pressure on America’s farmers, an important constituency for Mr. Trump.

Overall, Mr. Trump remains in an uncertain position, according to the latest Wall Street Journal/NBC News poll taken July 7-9. It showed that three of the top Democratic presidential candidates — former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Sen. Bernie Sanders — lead Mr. Trump among voters nationally in test matchups, while Sen. Kamala Harris, is essentially tied. Less than 50% of registered voters said they approved of his performance in office.

Mr. Trump is expected to continue targeting Democrats as out of touch with the electorate and pursuing politically motivated investigations.

This weekend, he portrayed the Maryland district of Mr. Cummings, chairman of the House Oversight Committee and a senior African-American lawmaker, as “dangerous & filthy” and “a rodent infested mess,” prompting Democrats to accuse Mr. Trump of stoking racial divisions. He in turn responded that Democrats “always play the Race Card.”

“He might tweet once about the economy, but then within the same hour he says something else that is bombastic and takes us in a different direction,” said Democratic strategist Karen Finney, who served on Hillary Clinton’s 2016 campaign.

White House and Congressional negotiators last week struck a two-year budget deal that increases spending and lifts the government’s borrowing limit. While some conservative lawmakers balked at the terms, it was viewed as a rare moment of bipartisan compromise and it helped the president get an agreement that extends past the 2020 election.

Mr. Trump had made clear internally that he wanted a two-year deal and supported the negotiations led by Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and House Democratic Speaker Nancy Pelosi. He also promoted the deal to congressional Republicans, encouraging them to support it.

Mr. Trump’s week concluded with a Supreme Court decision that paves the way for the Trump administration to use $2.5 billion in military funds to build more than 100 miles of barrier along the U.S.-Mexico border.

“Trump now has the jet fuel to turbo charge the building on the Southern border wall,” said Steve Bannon, Mr. Trump’s former chief strategist. “The implications for 2020 couldn’t be bigger.” Mr. Bannon and the president’s son, Donald Trump Jr., were in New Mexico recently for an event touting their efforts to build a border barrier on private land.

Mr. Trump hasn’t persuaded Mexico to pay for the wall as he said he would, though he argues Mexico will do so indirectly through a new North American trade deal he hopes to get through Congress.

It is unclear just how quickly any new barriers can be built. The Trump administration has found it slow to build physical barriers at the southern border, especially where there were previously none, but also in seeking to replace existing structures that Customs and Border Protection says are outdated and no longer fit for their purpose.

Among the hurdles: the lengthy process of issuing government contracts, breaking ground in areas that aren’t federally owned and where owners have rights to object to construction, and in areas where the land is federally owned but construction has still been challenged in court. Still, experts said they expect at least some new barriers or fencing to be built within the next year.

“I’d be surprised if we don’t see some fencing, something he can call a wall, before the election in 2020,” said Andrew Selee, the president of the Migration Policy Institute, a Washington-based nonpartisan immigration research think tank.

Mr. Trump still faces the threat of possible impeachment by the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives. But such a move also is politically risky for the Democrats, many of whom want to focus on policy issues as the election nears. And any impeachment drive is almost certain to founder in the Senate.

Some Democrats had hoped the former special counsel’s testimony last week would further their case for impeachment. But before two House committees, Mr. Mueller provided little fresh insight into his investigation into Russian election interference.

