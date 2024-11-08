Trump-sparked soyoil rally pushes soybeans towards weekly gain

Chicago soybean futures fell on Friday after reaching their highest in nearly a month in the previous session, on spillover strength from a rally in vegetable oil markets.

Corn and wheat futures also edged lower, but all three were headed for weekly gains after days of turbulent trading following Donald Trump’s re-election as U.S. president.

The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade Sv1 was down 0.6% at $10.19-3/4 a bushel at 0546 GMT after reaching $10.28 on Thursday. It was on track for a 2.6% weekly gain.

CBOT corn Cv1 was down 0.1% at $4.27 a bushel, but up 3% this week. Wheat Wv1 was 0.1% lower at $5.70-3/4 a bushel, but up 0.5% from last Friday’s close.

CBOT December soyoil futures BOZ24 rose to a four-month high on Thursday on solid export demand and expectations that Trump could impose tariffs on U.S. imports of used cooking oil, increasing demand for domestic oil.

Speculative and technical buying kicked in for soybeans as prices rose on Thursday, accelerating gains, brokers said.

Soyoil dipped on the CBOT on Fridaybut continued to riseon the Dalian Commodity Exchange DBYcv1, while Malaysian palm oil FCPOc3 extended its rally.

The market has shrugged off concerns that a Trump-sparked trade war with China could harm U.S. farm exports, with traders saying sales are unlikely to be impacted until next summer’s harvests and importers could in fact increase buying before Trump takes office in January.

“We could have Chinese demand brought forward,” said Rabobank analyst Vitor Pistoia, although he added that this would likely mean more sluggish demand next year.

U.S. soybeans and corn are enjoying a solid export demand, with the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) on Thursday reporting the latest in a string of corn sales.

However, improving crop weather in Argentina and top exporter Brazil has eased production concerns.

Separately, the USDA said U.S. farmers were likely to expand plantings of corn, while reducing soybean and wheat seedings for the upcoming marketing year.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Peter Hobson; Editing by Sumana Nandy)