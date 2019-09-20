Trump – U.S. making a lot of progress with China

Recent News

  
President Donald Trump told reporters on Friday the United States is making a lot of progress with China, as two of the world’s biggest economies work toward resolving their protracted trade dispute.

Trump, speaking at the Oval Office, said the United States is taking in billions from tariffs imposed on Chinese imports, and the total would soon reach $100 billion.

“I will say this: we’re making a lot of progress with China,” Trump said.
