Trump would go higher than $1.8 trillion on coronavirus stimulus deal

15/10/2020

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday he would agree to go higher than the $1.8 trillion that the White House has offered in coronavirus stimulus funding to strike a deal with House Democrats, who are seeking $2.2 trillion.

In an interview with Fox Business Network, Trump said there was a chance of getting a COVID-19 stimulus package passed before the November 3 presidential elections, though hopes for a deal have dimmed.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

