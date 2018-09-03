Trump’s Tariffs Raising Costs For The U.S. Oil And Gas Industry – And Americans

“We’re now seeing the impacts of the steel tariffs flow through and they’re affecting, of course, tubulars and other steel products that we use. We can see steel easily compared to last year would be 20% to 25% over last year’s cost for the same products,” Timothy Dove, CEO, Pioneer Natural Resources, leading producer in the Permian basin, largest oil field and the second largest natural gas field in the U.S.

We knew it would happen. We were warned about it from the industry itself. The Trump administration’s trade war has been a major threat to oil prices, and its 25% tariff on imported steel, in particular, has started to increase costs for U.S. oil and gas producers. Unfortunately, it’s been commonly reported this earnings season, rising costs for imported specialty steel products eating into profits. The problem, of course, has been that many of these items are necessarily imported, as they are not even made here in the U.S.

The majority of drill pipe is imported. To illustrate, ConocoPhillips reports that “prices for steel used in pipes, valve fittings and other equipment have risen 26 percent in the U.S. since the start of the year.” The company spends $300 million a year on equipment affected by the tariffs, and the tariffs will “add $40 million to the cost of the new pipeline it’s building in the Permian basin in West Texas.”

One problem for us using such protectionism is that it’s not possible to quickly change the sourcing of these products and still meet the industry’s specifications and standards. Some in the U.S. oil and gas industry help protect against low prices by hedging future production, but few have the ability to pass added costs on to their customers.

So the extra costs that tariffs are adding not just eat potential profits but they also dangerously increase energy costs: 65% of U.S. energy supply comes from oil and gas, and higher prices for such irreplaceable fuels erode our discretionary spending, which accounts for 75% of U.S. GDP. In fact, pipelines are the last thing we want to increase the costs of because they are the cheapest way to transport oil and its derived products, still our main source of energy: “Where steel tariffs will hit hard: your gas tank.” Labor Day gasoline prices this weekend are at four-year highs, even though domestic oil supply has never been higher.

These increases President Trump can quickly erase the benefits of your critical tax cut. Worse, the Trump administration’s tariffs are dangerously adding huge uncertainty at a very precarious time for the commodity itself. Volatility for oil prices are already exceptionally high: “A move in crude oil to $50 could come as quickly as a surge above $100.”

The Trump administration’s tariffs on steel and other imported goods stand in the way of more job creation and economic growth. Leaders must know that we really do live in a global economy: “Tariffs Are Having A Chilling Effect On More U.S. Businesses.” This explains the Trump administration’s wise decision to drop the empty, illogical “energy independence” slogan and embrace the far better goal of “energy dominance.” And the world is obviously very thankful. With U.S. oil production at all time records, our industry is the one stabilizing the global market, with our crude output up nearly 20% since the start of the year.

In recent years, the Permian alone has added more to global oil supply than any other nation!

The tariffs themselves represent a trade war that threatens our reliability as a business partner. Even though we are producing more crude oil (11 million b/d) and natural gas (83 Bcf/d) than we ever have, tariffs hamper our burgeoning energy export industry and thereby hamper Americans. For example, U.S. crude oil sales abroad have been sliced in half over the past few months (see below). And tariffs are a serious problem for the coming second wave of U.S. LNG exports in particular, delaying pressing final-investment decisions on such expansive projects and hurting us more than China – the world’s most coveted incremental demand market.

Tariffs push us away from the International Energy Agency’s prediction that we could become the world’s largest LNG supplier by the mid-2020s, if not earlier. Under our previous path, things couldn’t have looked brighter: thanks to exports, new hub futures contracts are set for both our oil and natural gas.

ICF reports that we could have 1,900,000 new oil and natural gas jobs by 2030, Mr. President. We better not blow this.

Tariffs are a self-inflicted wound for all of this and quickly becoming a huge missed opportunity for us…..but a gift for OPEC and Russia.

