TRUSTEDDOCKS.COM and SHIPPARTS.COM Establish Cooperation

Trusteddocks.com and ShipParts.com have signed a Memorandum of Understanding for the mutual promotion and integration of their respective digital platforms for drydocking and marine equipment & spare part services. Customers accessing trusteddocks.com drydocking services, databases and the unique, industry-leading predictive drydocking technology will be complemented by ShipParts.com extensive services for the supply of marine equipment and spare parts.

Other value-added services to be developed from synergies between both platforms. The cooperation recognizes the global maritime industry’s transformation towards digitalization for smarter and more efficient vessel management.

Mr. Carsten Bullemer, Managing Director, trusteddocks.com said: “The cooperation with ShipParts.com opens the door for trusteddocks.com’s global users to the constantly growing reservoir of Asian manufacturers and suppliers, providing them with an even larger portfolio of opportunities. ShipParts.com benchmarking tools also provides trusteddocks.com’s users with more transparency in the complex, dynamic field of equipment manufacturers and supplier services.”

Mr. Leo Liu, Chief Operating Officer, ShipParts.com, said: “ShipParts.com platform maintains a dominant position with marine equipment manufacturers particularly in the top shipbuilding nations of China, Korea and Japan. We see synergies through the cooperation with trusteddocks.com for complete digital delivery of drydocking with marine spare parts services especially for Asian- built tonnage.

Source: trusteddocks.com and ShipParts.com