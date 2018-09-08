Tsakos’ TEN Ltd. Reports First Half Losses of $21 Million

TEN, Ltd (TEN) Friday reported results (unaudited) for the quarter and half-year ended June 30, 2018.

Q2 2018 SUMMARY RESULTS

TEN’s fleet earned $124 million in gross revenues and $4.2 million in operating income. Excluding a marginal loss of $0.4 million from the sale of the VLCC Millennium, the Company incurred a net loss of $9.2 million, a 23% improvement from the first quarter of 2018. Adjusted EBITDA (Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization and loss on vessel sale) totaled $35.5 million.

Fleet utilization increased to 96.2% with two vessels undergoing dry-docking in the period.

During this quarter, almost 80% of the fleet was employed on secured revenue contracts, a third of which with profit sharing provisions, which, as in the first quarter of 2018, led TEN’s fleet earnings to outperform the spot market by more than 100%.

These vessels under secured revenue contracts continued to generate enough cash to cover most of the fleet’s operating, overhead and finance costs. TEN’s vessels on spot charters and despite the soft market, contributed approximately $15.3 million of revenue after bunker, port expenses and commissions.

Depreciation and dry-docking amortization costs up by $2.3 million due to new vessel deliveries.

Management strict cost controls resulted in a reduction of operating expenses to $7,571 per vessel per day, 6.8% and 3.8% decreases from the first quarter of 2018 and the second quarter of 2017 respectively, despite a weakening of the US dollar.

Total interest and finance costs were reduced by $1.1 million to $14.8 million, from the 2017 second quarter primarily due to successful hedging against increases in bunker prices.

SIX MONTHS 2018 SUMMARY RESULTS

TEN’s vessels earned gross revenues of $250 million in the first half of 2018 with operating income at $9.8 million. Net losses in the six months to June 30, 2018 amounted to $21 million, before a marginal $0.4 million loss from the sale of VLCC Millennium. Adjusted EBITDA (Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization and loss on sale of vessel) totaled $70.7 million.

The daily time charter equivalent rate per vessel, was $17,463, more than double the average spot rates for the period.

Fleet utilization was at 96.2%, most of the lost time having been incurred in the first quarter due to bringing forward, to take advantage of the low freight markets, various dry-dockings scheduled for a later date, which impacted revenue and increased operating expenses.

Average weighted daily operating expenses per vessel were kept at $7,849.

Depreciation and dry-docking amortization costs were at $72.4 million due to the larger size of the fleet and the recent dry-dockings, which included the two shuttle tankers.

General and administrative expenses irrespective of their higher size, remained almost the same from last year’s first half, at $1,168 due to reduced office expenses.

Interest and finance costs increased to $32.7 million mainly due to indebtedness relating to new vessels and to loan interest rate increases, plus the reduction in capitalized interest as new vessels were delivered.

MANAGEMENT COMMENTARY

TEN’s industrial approach on vessel employment, and strategic asset dispositions ensures that the Company maintains a solid balance sheet regardless of market conditions. Today with 80% of fleet available days and 62% and 44% for 2019 and 2020 respectively under secured revenue contracts, cash flow generation and visibility remain strong.

So far this year, and in line with management’s efforts in maintaining a solid cash base, 23 vessels have new or extended long term business, including the two units purposely built for a major oil end-user. As a result, TEN’s minimum contracted revenue now stands at $1.2 billion with an average employment of 2.5 years. The divestment in the second quarter of the 1998-built VLCC Millennium which released $7.4 million of free cash after the repayment of $10.2 million of related debt is an added example of management’s actions to efficiently recycle the Company’s vessels. In addition, since the beginning of this year, the Company has raised $4.6 million through the at-the-market sale of common shares, mostly from treasury stock.

“TEN has determined to ensure maximum protection against the downside in one of the weakest periods for the tanker industry in recent memory. TEN’s industrial model of keeping most of the fleet on long-term contracts safeguards revenue flows, avoiding the severe punishment inflicted by the spot market,” Mr. George Saroglou, COO of TEN commented. “Looking ahead, we are confident for the future and await for the critical fundamentals that may lead to a recovery to become more apparent by the end of the year. These fundamentals include a more balanced global fleet following a high level of scrapping, a slow-down in the pace of deliveries, increasing tanker demand arising from global growth, new refineries and adequate supply by increased US and OPEC oil exports. In addition, the anticipated IMO 2020 disruptions will result to a healthier supply and demand equilibrium. TEN’s diversified fleet with a growing presence in shuttle tankers and LNG carriers, will increase its revenues and maximize cashflow and profitability for the benefit of shareholders,” Mr. Saroglou concluded.

DIVIDEND – COMMON SHARES

The Company will pay a dividend of $0.05 per common share to shareholders of record as of November 30, 2018 to be paid on December 6, 2018. Inclusive of this payment, TEN will have distributed a total of $10.755 per share in uninterrupted dividends to its common shareholders since the Company’s listing on the NYSE in March 2002 against an issue price of $7.50.

