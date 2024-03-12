Tsuneishi readies 5th expansion in shipbuilding in Cebu

SHIPPING giant Tsuneishi Heavy Industries and two other Japanese companies have expressed plans to grow their operations in the Philippines at business-to-business meetings held last week in Tokyo and in Shizuoka by a Philippine delegation with their Japanese counterparts.

Tereso Panga, director-general of the Philippine Economic Zone Authority (PEZA) said in a report the meetings were held on the sidelines of the Economic Seminar arranged by Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp. and attended by 140 participants.

At the meetings, Tsuneishi indicated its readiness for the fifth phase of expansion which will cover several big-ticket projects such as its new wood pelletizing business and manufacturing of the world’s first methanol-fueled twenty-foot equivalent container carriers.

In its 29-year operations in the Philippines, the company has seen four expansions since it started its shipbuilding business in Balamban, Cebu, growing from a modest 25-hectare footprint to now having a 170-hectare-proclaimed area.

The company started with 300 workers and now has 10,000 direct and subcontracted workers.

Panga also met Koji Yanasae, president of SIIX Co. Ltd., an electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS).

SIIX indicated plants to manufacture its patented conductive ink in the Philippines. Since 1957, SIIX has been engaged in business with the Philippines, and first established their ink production offshore operations in the country.

FCC Co. Ltd., led by its president Yoshitaka Saito, shared the company expects its Philippine operations to grow in the next few years, involving several projects such as the manufacturing of the clutch for Honda Click 125, production of paper ceramics for other electronics component manufacturers, and investment in new advanced technology businesses that will involve the assembly line for scooters, lining molding line, and weight line.

FCC is also looking at incorporating new businesses such as the promotion of a circular economy in the Philippines through the use of solid oxide fuel cells for water filtration and production of solid biomass fuel.

Japan is PEZA’s largest investor, contributing to a 28 percent share in total investments, generating P798 billion, $16.3 billion in exports, and creating 342,845 direct jobs across 877 PEZA-registered business enterprises.

Source: Malaya Business Insight