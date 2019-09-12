TSUNEISHI SHIPBUILDING Delivers its First 1,900 TEU Container Carrier at its Philippines Site: One of the largest container load capacity as a Bangkok Max

TSUNEISHI SHIPBUILDING Co., Ltd. delivered the first ship of its new-model 1,900 TEU container carrier — one of the largest container load capacity as a Bangkok Max — at TSUNEISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES (CEBU), Inc. (THI) in the Philippines on September 10.

While adhering to the key restrictions (total length: 172 m, breadth: 28.4 m) of a Bangkok Max — the largest size permitted to enter Thailand’s Bangkok Port — we maximized load capacity by creatively placing cargo holds and fittings. Standard Bangkok Max carriers can generally be loaded with about 1,800 20-FT containers, but our new carrier can be loaded with 1,944 containers, one of the highest capacities among Bangkok Max carriers.

The ship is equipped with a SOx scrubber to meet heightened SOx emission restrictions, our original TOP-GR*1 and MT-FAST*2 energy-saving technologies to achieve high fuel efficiency performance, and a ballast water treatment system. It also conforms to the Code of Safe Practice for Cargo Stowage and Securing stipulated by the International Maritime Organization (IMO) to enhance crew workability and safety for container handling on the upper deck.

Because THI had been mainly engaged in the construction of bulk carriers until now, we brought in several employees to build this ship, ranging from general managers and other executives to frontline technicians from TSUNEISHI GROUP (ZHOUSHAN) SHIPBUILDING, Inc. (TZS), which has experience in building and delivering approximately twenty container carriers (1,020 TEU and 2,800 TEU) in recent years. Technology advisors from TSUNEISHI SHIPBUILDING also provided support during construction. Thus, the Philippines, Japan, and China combined their different fields of expertise to achieve the ship’s high quality and the solid production process.

TSUNEISHI SHIPBUILDING aims to become a top brand by focusing its corporate resources on three ship types in the medium-sized vessel category: bulk carriers (Handysize to Post-Panamax type); container carriers (1,000 TEU to 4,000 TEU); and product tankers (LRI type). By organizing a structure in which container carriers can be built at THI as well, we will deliver high-quality ships while flexibly accommodating the needs of clients.

[About the 1,900 TEU Container Carrier] Type: 1,900 TEU-type container carrierMeasurements: Total length: approx. 172 meters, breadth: 28.4 meters, depth: 14.5 metersFull load draft: 9.5 metersDeadweight: Approx. 21,700 metric tonsGross tonnage: Approx. 19,000 tons

*1 TOP-GR：We designed and developed a highly efficient, low-vibration energy-saving propeller with an optimized blade number, diameter, aerofoil shape, and blade geometric distribution through precise

*2 MT-FAST: An energy-saving hull fitting that can boost propulsion efficiency by approximately 4% due to the multiple fins attached to the front of the propeller to adjust water flow. It was awarded the FY2018 Minister of the Environment’s Commendation for Global Warming Prevention Activities.

Source: TSUNEISHI SHIPBUILDING Co., Ltd