Tsuneishi Shipbuilding’s Tsuneishi Factory achieves ISO45001 Occupational health & safety management system certification

in Shipbuilding News 30/01/2019

The Tsuneishi Factory (Director & Tsuneishi Factory Manager: Takuma Ashida) of TSUNEISHI SHIPBUILDING Co., Ltd. (HQ: 1083 Tsuneishi, Numakuma-cho, Fukuyama, Hiroshima, Japan; President: Kenji Kawano), which engages in newbuildings, was granted ISO45001 Occupational health & safety management system certification from Nippon Kaiji Kyokai (ClassNK) on January 17.

The Tsuneishi Factory is committed to developing a safe workplace environment, in line with our fundamental principle of a health & safety policy that gives absolute priority to safety. The factory recently received certification to ensure that all workers maintain heightened awareness toward safety and continuously reevaluate tasks and systems to prevent them from becoming overly routine. As ISO45001 shares standards with ISO9001 (quality management) and ISO14001 (environmental management), we will work to streamline these and eventually shift to an integrated management system.

Because workplace safety will always be our highest priority, TSUNEISHI SHIPBUILDING continues to raise the awareness of our employees and aims to gradually obtain this certification at other factories as well.


Source: Tsuneishi Shipbuilding Co., Ltd.

