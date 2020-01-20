TT Club Appoints Network Partner in Qingdao, China

Fundamental to the mutual insurer’s service is its global reach. Therefore to have the first Network Partner established in China, to complement the existing Shanghai corporate office, is an important landmark for the Club.

Allowing TT Club Members, its insured, to access a unique network of freight transport experts across the globe, Network Partners provide claims assistance, loss prevention and risk management advice to container lines, freight forwarders and other supply chain operators who arrange their insurance cover through TT Club.

Now in Qingdao, through the appointment of Ever Faith Marine Service Co Ltd., as of 10th January, TT Club has a presence in three key locations. Qingdao joins TT Club’s management company Thomas Miller’s offices in Shanghai and its Asia-Pacific headquarters in Hong Kong.

In making the announcement, Phillip Emmanuel, TT Club’s Asia Pacific Regional Director said, “TT Club Members large and small both operate and trade in a truly global environment and it is vital that they receive assistance from us wherever their business transactions are made and carried out. We strive therefore to continually enhance the reach of our service network in order to deliver an unequalled level of claims and loss prevention advice.”

Ivy Yu will lead the Ever Faith team in serving TT Club Members. Ivy spent four years working at the offices of TT Club managers Thomas Miller in Shanghai and will bring valuable experience of mutual insurance to the new Network Partner.

Source: TT Club