TT Club’s Signposts to a Digital Future

Although COVID-19 has accelerated digitalisation, TT had already embarked on its path to digital transformation. Planned investment has now reached a stage were TM Connect has improved on the existing ClaimsTrac tool and a new website has allowed increased access to TT’s valued loss prevention advisory services. Such digital advances will increasingly allow TT to work in more innovative ways, adding value for its insured through the application of robotics, artificial intelligence, mining big data and other digital functionality.

As part of its 50th Anniversary celebrations in 2019, TT undertook to investigate what the next 25 years in the international logistics industry would bring. What it found was profound changes in the use of digital services*. “In responding to these findings our investment is taking increasing advantage of digital opportunities to enhance the customer facing elements of our business namely underwriting, claims fulfilment and loss prevention,” explained Charles Fenton, TT’s Chief Executive Officer. “Our new logo reflects TT’s focus on the digital sphere, by adapting the logo to work seamlessly in the on and offline world.”

TT Club’s risk management role, delivered through its loss prevention advisory service, is crucial to the protection of client’s operations across the multi-modal transport industry. The new website is in part designed to assist the access to such information, ensuring TT’s wealth of loss prevention articles and publications is available to not only its insured, but the industry as a whole. TT continues to explore multi-media channels through which to distribute their advice, including the new website, social media, TT’s series of successful seminars and its recently introduced programme of webinars.

TT’s investment in digitisation looks not only to improve access to loss prevention materials, but also to better aid its Members with the management of their insurance. Available via its website, TM Connect is TT’s new online services platform, developed by TT Club’s managers Thomas Miller. It is designed to enhance online accessibility to services and data for Members and their brokers. “TM Connect affords 24/7 access to all insurance documents, whether it is policies, payments and debit notes, premium balances or claims records. Indeed, the portal acts as successor to TT’s venerated ClaimsTrac and undoubtedly represents the future of communication with our Members” said Fenton.

These latest investments by TT Club are clear signposts to a digital future in which the technological opportunities that continue to present themselves will be investigated. TT intends to further exploit such opportunities as appropriate to better serve its clients as they tackle the dynamic challenges constantly presented throughout the global supply chain.

