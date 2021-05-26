Tufton inks deal with Anemoi for installation of Rotor Sails on 82k DWT bulk carrier

TR Lady Shipping Ltd, a portfolio company of Tufton Investment Management Ltd (“Tufton”), has inked a commercial agreement with Anemoi Marine Technologies Ltd – a global leader in wind assisted propulsion for commercial vessels – to supply and fit the bulk carrier TR Lady with three large Rotor Sails and Anemoi’s patented Rail Deployment System. The Rail Deployment System allows the Rotor Sails to be moved across the deck to minimise impact on port operations.

TR Lady is a CS Marine design 82,000DWT Kamsarmax bulker, built in 2017 by Yangzijiang Shipbuilding Group, and managed by Tufton.

Rotor Sails, also known as ‘Flettner Rotors’, are vertical cylinders which, when driven to rotate, harness the renewable power of the wind to provide additional forward thrust. These highly efficient mechanical sails capitalise on the aerodynamic phenomenon known as the Magnus Effect and will deliver significant fuel and emission savings to TR Lady.

TR Lady will be retrofitted with the Rotor Sails during scheduled dry docking of the vessel. Anemoi will provide full project management, supply and delivery of the system equipment. Work will be undertaken at a Chinese yard and is scheduled to be completed in mid-2022. Class approvals will be awarded by Lloyd’s Register.

Kim Diederichsen, CEO of Anemoi Marine Technologies said: “This landmark commercial agreement demonstrates Tufton’s confidence in our technology and proves their industry leadership and commitment to a decarbonised shipping industry. I am delighted to be working with a company that shares our environmental values and I look forward to a successful installation.”

He continued: “Recently, we have seen significant interest and demand for our wind propulsion systems as our industry continues to place environmental stewardship at the top of its agenda. Tufton are definitely leading the way and we are pleased to be able to support them on that journey.”

Andrew Hampson, CEO of Tufton said: “Tufton is committed to achieving IMO’s ambition of at least a 50% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 (compared to 2008 levels). The commercial agreement with Anemoi is representative of Tufton’s capability to carefully select from a variety of environmentally friendly technologies in order to achieve commercial as well as environmental targets. I am pleased to work with Anemoi and look forward to a successful installation with the resulting reduction in emissions.”

Source: Tufton