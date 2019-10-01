Tufton Oceanic Assets Limited (The “Company”) $19.9m Investment in one Crude Oil Tanker

The Board of Tufton Oceanic Assets Limited (ticker: SHIP.L) is pleased to announce that the Company has agreed to acquire a Crude Oil Tanker for $19.9m. This acquisition will take the Company’s fleet to sixteen vessels.

The vessel is time chartered to a major tanker operator for two years at a fixed floor rate plus a profit-sharing mechanism. The forecasted yield exceeds the targets expressed in the Company’s prospectus dated 25 September 2018.

Tufton Oceanic Ltd, the Investment Manager, continues to identify an attractive pipeline of opportunities across a range of the Company’s target sectors.

Source: Tufton Oceanic Ltd