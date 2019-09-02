Tug of war for Algerian LSSR ahead of IMO 2020

Algerian low sulfur straight run fuel oil — always highly prized for its quality — has been drawing even more attention of late ahead of the introduction of a lower sulfur cap on marine fuel globally from January 1.

Demand for the low sulfur feedstock has increased globally in the run-up to IMO 2020 and Singapore-based players have been paying high values to import LSSR from Skikda, Algeria, when typically about 80%-90% of those cargoes would head to the US, one source said.

Once in Singapore, the LSSR is being stored on VLCCs to be used as a blendstock to produce compliant 0.5% bunker fuel, sources said. The premium that Algerian LSSR typically commands over other sources was expected that value to be passed on to the 0.5% sulfur marine bunker pool, they said.

Approximately 400,000 mt of LSSR per month is exported from the 335,000 b/d refinery complex at Skikda, with the US traditionally having been a key buyer, particularly during the summer months to produce gasoline.

Thus, a tug of war has emerged between Singapore and the US, along with other countries willing to pay higher values, for Algerian barrels.

FOB Northwest European LSSR cargoes were assessed at a $4.40/b premium to ICE November Brent crude futures Thursday, S&P Global Platts data showed. That compared with an average of a $4.09/b discount to ICE Brent futures in 2018 when the lowest value assessed was a discount of $7.77/b.

Vitol loaded about 80,000 mt of product at Skikda on the Panamax Minerva Helen in mid-August, according to data from Platts cFlow, trade flow software.

The vessel loaded LSSR and was destined to discharge in Singapore, according to sources. Saharan Blend crude also loads out of Skikda. Vitol was not available for comment.

Traders said most floating storage units in Singapore were holding low sulfur fuel oil or crude oil cargoes suited for blending into IMO 2020 compliant LSFO. About 20 VLCCs were floating around Singapore and another 1 million mt was in landed storage.

LSSR typically has a lower sulfur content and density than LSFO. The streams of LSSR that are sometimes used to blend into the LSFO pool should command a higher value in a sulfur-constrained world, increasing the prospect for LSSR’s use as a feedstock to meet 0.5% sulfur bunker demand.

Refiners and bunker fuel suppliers around the world are preparing for the International Maritime Organization’s new 0.5% sulfur cap by introducing low sulfur bunker fuels.

Vessels will no longer be able to use the prevailing marine fuel of choice, 3.5% sulfur fuel oil, from January 1, 2020, unless they have an exhaust gas cleaning system fitted.

Source: Platts