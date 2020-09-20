Tunisia buys barley and durum in tender, no soft wheat

Tunisia’s state grains agency has purchased an estimated 50,000 tonnes of durum wheat and 75,000 tonnes of animal feed barley in an international tender which closed on Friday, European traders said.

The grains can all be sourced from optional origins. The agency made no purchase of up to 42,000 tonnes of soft wheat also sought because of high prices, they said.

Traders said that about 25,000 tonnes of durum was bought from trading house Glencore at $324,09 a tonne c&f and another 25,000 tonnes from Amber at $325.09 a tonne c&f.

The barley was bought in three 25,000 tonne consignments: with sellers said to be Dreyfus at $225.47 a tonne c&f, Glencore at $226.75 a tonne c&f and Aston at $223.00 a tonne c&f.

Lowest offers for the soft wheat in Friday’s tender were said to be $257.35 and $257.92 a tonne c&f. In its last soft wheat tender on Sept. 11, Tunisia’s grains agency purchased 25,000 tonnes at the considerably lower price of $240.89 a tonne.

The soft wheat on Friday was sought in one consignment of 25,000 tonnes and one of 17,000 tonnes for shipment between Oct. 15 and Nov. 5 depending on origin supplied by the seller.

The durum was sought in two 25,000 tonne consignments for shipment between Nov. 15 and Dec. 15 depending on origin supplied.

The barley was sought in three 25,000 tonne consignments for shipment between Oct. 15 and Nov. 25 also depending on origin selected for the supplies.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Michael Hogan and Gus Trompiz, editing by Kirsten Donovan)