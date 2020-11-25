Tunisia buys soft wheat, durum wheat and feed barley – trade

Tunisia’s state grains agency has purchased soft wheat, durum and animal feed barley in an international tender which closed on Tuesday, European traders said.

Tonnage bought was initially unclear but thought to be close to the tender volume of around 75,000 tonnes of durum wheat, 92,000 tonnes of soft wheat and 75,000 tonnes of animal feed barley.

The soft wheat was said to have been purchased in four consignments at $276.83, $276.97, $275.49 and $276.89 all per tonne c&f, traders said.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Michael Hogan)