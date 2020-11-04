Tunisia buys wheat and barley in tender – traders

Tunisia’s state grains agency has agreed to purchase about 50,000 tonnes of soft milling wheat and 50,000 tonnes of animal feed barley in an international tender on Tuesday, traders said.

The purchase, which is to be sourced from optional origins, is still subject to final confirmation, they said.

The wheat was said to have been bought in two 25,000-tonne consignments, both from trading firm Glencore at $274.38 a tonne cost and freight (c&f) included.

For the barley, 25,000 tonnes were booked from Cargill at $234.18 a tonne c&f and another 25,000 tonnes were purchased from Glencore at $234.21 a tonne c&f.

The tender called for the grain to be shipped in December, with exact dates depending on the origin chosen, they said.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Michael Hogan and Gus Trompiz; Editing by Edmund Blair)