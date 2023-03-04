Tunisia gets few offers in 25,000 tonne feed barley tender – traders

The lowest price offered in the international tender from Tunisia’s state grains agency on Friday to purchase around 25,000 tonnes of animal feed barley was believed to be $299.95 a tonne c&f, according to initial assessments from European traders.

Participation was thin, with some traders saying two trading houses were taking part and others saying three.

Finance for the tender is being provided by the African Development Bank, traders said.

The grain can only be sourced from member countries of the bank, which includes states in Europe, North America and South America, traders said. It was unclear weather the offers would meet this requirement.

The lowest offer was believed to have been submitted by trading house Cofco for the full 25,000 tonnes, they said.

