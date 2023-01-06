Tunisia gets offers in 100,000 tonne soft wheat tender – traders

The lowest price offered in the international tender from Tunisia’s state grains agency on Thursday to purchase up to 100,000 tonnes of soft wheat was believed to be $351.86 a tonne c&f for 25,000 tonnes, according to initial assessments from European traders.

Offers are still being considered and no purchase has yet been reported. The lowest offer is not always accepted if conditions attached to it are regarded as unacceptable.

The lowest wheat offer was believed to have been submitted by trading house Viterra for the full 100,000 tonnes, they said.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Michael Hogan)