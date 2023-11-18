Tunisia gets offers in 25,000 T durum wheat tender -traders

The lowest price offered in the international tender from Tunisia’s state grains agency on Friday to purchase about 25,000 metric tons of durum wheat was believed to be $425.79 a ton c&f for optional-origin supplies, European traders said in initial assessments.

No purchase has yet been made and offers are still being considered, they said.

The offer was believed to have been submitted by trading house Viterra for the full 25,000 tons.

Two other trading houses were said to have participated in the tender, with Amber offering $427.89 and Casillo $429.00 both per ton c&f.

The tender sought the durum in one consignment for shipment between Dec. 1 and Dec. 20, depending on origins supplied.

Finance for the purchase is being provided by the African Development Bank (ADB), one of the agencies assisting Tunisia with its difficult economic position .

Supplies will be accepted sourced from member countries of the ADB. Members include major western European countries, the United States, Canada and Argentina but not Black Sea region countries including Russia, the ADB website shows.

Tunisia’s state grains agency purchased about 50,000 tons of durum wheat at $424.69 a ton c&f in an international tender on Tuesday.

The agency does not always purchase the lowest price offered if other conditions connected with the offer are regarded as unfavourable.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Michael Hogan, editing by Jason Neely)