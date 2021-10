Tunisia gets offers in soft wheat and barley tender, traders say

The lowest price offered in the international tender from Tunisia’s state grains agency on Friday to purchase around 100,000 tonnes of soft milling wheat was $373.45 a tonne c&f, initial assessments from European traders said.

No purchase has yet been made and results are expected later on Friday, they said.

The lowest offer was believed to have been submitted by trading house GrainCorp for 25,000 tonnes of optional origin supplies. This was followed by an offer of $373.85 a tonne c&f from Cofco for 25,000 tonnes.

The lowest offer for 100,000 tonnes of barley also sought in the tender was believed to be $346.05 a tonne c&f for 25,000 tonnes from Cofco followed by $349.22 a tonne for 25,000 tonnes from Viterra.

The agency does not always purchase the lowest offer if other conditions connected with the offer are seen as unattractive.

The wheat is required for shipment between Nov. 15 and Dec. 15 depending on the origin. The barley is sought for shipment between Nov. 25 and Dec. 20, also depending on the origin.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Michael Hogan Editing by Mark Potter)