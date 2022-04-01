Tunisia says it aims to achieve self-sufficiency in durum wheat from next season

Tunisia aims to achieve self-sufficiency in the production of durum wheat from next season, the Minister of Agriculture said on Thursday, as the country’s financial crisis worsens due to the rise in grain prices resulting from the war in Ukraine.

The minister, Mahmoud Elyess, said that Tunisia will plant an additional 800,000 hectares dedicated to the cultivation of durum wheat and will focus on providing excellent seeds that increase productivity.

About 30% of Tunisian grain imports are durum wheat.

Source: Reuters (Reporting By Tarek Amara; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)