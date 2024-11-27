Tunisia tenders for 100,000 T soft wheat, 100,000 T durum

Tunisia’s state grains agency has issued an international tender to purchase about 100,000 metric tons of soft milling wheat and around 100,000 tons of durum wheat, European traders said on Tuesday.

The origin was optional. The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is Wednesday, Nov. 27.

Both the wheat and durum is sought in four 25,000 ton consignments. Shipment for both was sought between Dec. 15, 2024, and Jan. 25, 2025, depending on the origins sought for supply.

In its last reported durum tender on Nov. 1, Tunisia’s state grains agency purchased about 75,000 tons. In its last reported soft wheat tender on Oct. 22, Tunisia bought about 125,000 tons.

Traders said the tender made no mention of payment by outside agencies. Finance for several tenders in past months has been provided by the World Bank and other agencies assisting Tunisia with its recent economic difficulties .

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Michael Hogan, Editing by Louise Heavens)