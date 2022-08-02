Tunisia tenders for 100,000 T wheat, 50,000 T feed barley -traders

Tunisia’s state grains agency has issued an international tender to purchase an estimated 100,000 tonnes of soft wheat and 50,000 tonnes of animal feed barley, European traders said on Tuesday.

It is believed the deadline for submission of price offers is Aug. 3.

The grain can be sourced from optional origins. However, the Black Sea region is not listed as a possible origin because of continued uncertainty over exports from Ukraine, traders said.

The wheat is sought in four 25,000 tonne consignments for shipment between Aug. 25 and Oct. 5.

The barley is sought in two 25,000 tonne consignments for shipment between Aug. 25 and Sept. 20.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Michael Hogan in Hamburg and Gus Trompiz in Paris Editing by David Goodman )