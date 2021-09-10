Tunisia tenders for 100,000 tonnes soft wheat, 100,000 tonnes barley

Tunisia’s state grains agency has issued an international tender to purchase 100,000 tonnes of soft milling wheat and 100,000 tonnes of animal feed barley, European traders said.

The origin was optional. The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is Friday, Sept. 10.

The wheat and barley are both sought for shipment between Oct. 1 and Nov. 15 depending on origin supplied in four 25,000 tonne consignments.

If supplied from west Europe, the wheat shipment periods for the four consignments are Oct. 5-15, Oct. 10-20, Oct. 20-30 and Nov. 1-10.

If supplied from east Europe or the Black Sea region, shipment periods for the wheat consignments are Oct. 10-20, Oct. 15-25, Oct. 25 to Nov. 5 and Nov. 5-15, traders said.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Michael Hogan, editing by Jason Neely)