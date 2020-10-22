Tunisia tenders to buy 50,000 T wheat, 50,000 T barley -trade

Tunisia’s state grains agency has issued an international tender to purchase around 50,000 tonnes of soft milling wheat and 50,000 tonnes of animal feed barley, European traders said on Wednesday.

The origin was optional. The tender deadline is Thursday, Oct. 22, they said.

The wheat and barley were both sought in two consignments of 25,000 tonnes for shipment in 2020 between Nov. 20 and Dec. 15, depending on origin selected.

In its last reported soft wheat tender on Oct. 6, Tunisia’s state grains agency purchased an estimated 92,000 tonnes.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Gus Trompiz and Michael Hogan, editing by Louise Heavens)