Tunisia tenders to buy 67,000 tonnes wheat – trade

Tunisia’s state grains agency has issued an international tender to purchase around 67,000 tonnes of soft milling wheat, European traders said on Wednesday.

The origin was optional. The tender deadline is Thursday, May 14, they said.

The wheat was sought in two consignments of 25,000 tonnes and one of 17,000 tonnes for shipment between June 25 and July 25, depending on origin selected.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Michael Hogan; Editing by Louise Heavens)