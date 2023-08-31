Tunisia tenders to buy 75,000 T durum and 50,000 T barley

Tunisia’s state grains agency has issued an international tender to purchase about 75,000 metric tons of durum wheat and 50,000 tons of animal feed barley, European traders said on Wednesday.

The grains can be sourced from optional origins. The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is Aug. 31.

The tender sought durum shipment in three 25,000-ton consignments and the barley in two 25,000-ton consignments.

Shipment for both was sought between Sept. 5 and Oct. 5, depending on origin.

Algeria on Tuesday also issued a tender to buy durum wheat which also closes on Thursday.

Higher durum prices are looming as drought in Canada and bad weather in Europe damages crops and reduces supplies available to flour millers and food companies.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Michael Hogan; editing by Jason Neely)