Recent News

  

Home / Commodities / Freight News / Tunisia tenders to buy about 50,000 metric tons durum wheat

Tunisia tenders to buy about 50,000 metric tons durum wheat

in Freight News 13/11/2023

Tunisia’s state grains agency has issued an international tender to purchase about 50,000 metric tons of durum wheat, European traders said on Monday.

The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is Tuesday, Nov. 14.

The tender sought the durum in two 25,000 ton consignments.

Shipment was sought in 2023 a range between Nov. 25 and Dec. 20, depending on origins supplied.

Finance for the purchase is being provided by the African Development Bank (ADB), one of the agencies assisting Tunisia in its difficult economic position, a tender notice seen by Reuters said.

Offers will be accepted from member countries of the ADB. Member states include the main west European countries, the United States, Canada and Argentina but not Black Sea region countries including Russia, the ADB website says.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Michael Hogan, Editing by Louise Heavens)

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2023 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Disclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software