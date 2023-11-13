Tunisia tenders to buy about 50,000 metric tons durum wheat

Tunisia’s state grains agency has issued an international tender to purchase about 50,000 metric tons of durum wheat, European traders said on Monday.

The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is Tuesday, Nov. 14.

The tender sought the durum in two 25,000 ton consignments.

Shipment was sought in 2023 a range between Nov. 25 and Dec. 20, depending on origins supplied.

Finance for the purchase is being provided by the African Development Bank (ADB), one of the agencies assisting Tunisia in its difficult economic position, a tender notice seen by Reuters said.

Offers will be accepted from member countries of the ADB. Member states include the main west European countries, the United States, Canada and Argentina but not Black Sea region countries including Russia, the ADB website says.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Michael Hogan, Editing by Louise Heavens)