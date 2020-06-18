Tunisia tenders to buy milling wheat, feed barley

Tunisia’s state grains agency has issued international tenders to purchase an estimated 176,000 tonnes of soft milling wheat and 50,000 tonnes of animal feed barley, European traders said on Wednesday.

The origin of the grain is optional and the tender deadline is Thursday, they said.

The wheat was sought in five consignments of 25,000 tonnes and three of 17,000 tonnes for shipment between July 25 and Sept. 25, depending on the origin selected.

For the barley, the agency was seeking two 25,000-tonne consignments for shipment in late August and September, also depending on the origin chosen.

A tender had been expected after Tunisia bought only 25,000 tonnes of soft milling wheat after seeking offers for up to 134,000 tonnes in its previous one last Thursday.

The country’s grain agency bought 50,000 tonnes of feed barley on the same date, also less than a targeted volume of 100,000 tonnes. Source: Reuters (Reporting by Michael Hogan; Additional reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris; Editing by Jason Neely and Peter Cooney)