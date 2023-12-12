Tunisia tenders to buy soft wheat, durum and feed barley -traders

Tunisia’s state grains agency has issued an international tender to purchase about 100,000 metric tons of soft milling wheat, around 75,000 tons of durum wheat and 50,000 tons of animal feed barley, European traders said on Monday.

The origin was optional. The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is Tuesday, Dec. 12.

The wheat is sought in four 25,000 ton consignments, the durum in three of 25,000 tons and the barley in two of 25,000 tons with a range of shipment periods possible depending on the origin the seller decides to supply.

The wheat was believed to be sought for shipment between Dec. 25, 2023, and Feb. 5, 2024. The durum was said to be sought for shipment between Jan. 1 and Jan. 30, 2024.

The barley was believed to be sought for shipment between Jan. 1 and Feb. 5, 2024.

In its last reported tender on Nov. 22, Tunisia’s state grains agency is believed to have purchased about 100,000 tons of soft wheat and 75,000 tons of feed barley. In its last durum tender on Nov. 17 it purchased about 25,000 tons.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Michael Hogan)