Tunisian agricultural union expects ‘disastrous’ grain season

Tunisia’s grain harvest will be “disastrous”, with the drought-hit crop declining to 200,000-250,000 tonnes this from 750,000 tonnes last year, senior farmers union official Mohamed Rjaibia told Reuters.

The expected decline in the grain crop would deepen Tunisia’s financial difficulties as it tries to clinch an international rescue package.

Tunisian dams registered volumes down by a total of 1 billion cubic metres owing to the lack of rain from September 2022 to mid-March this year, said agriculture ministry official Hamadi Habib.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Tarek Amara Editing by David Goodman )